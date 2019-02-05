The AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Paper Shredder hits an all-time low of $28 shipped (20% off)

- Feb. 5th 2019 11:51 am ET

$28
Amazon offers its 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $28.11 shipped. Regularly $35, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this item. We last saw it on sale in December for around $30. Whether you’re in the throes of tax season or want to Konmari your office space, having a shredder like this will ensure that your confidential information is sufficiently destroyed. There’s enough room to shred up to 4 gallons of important documents and expired credit cards. Over 4,500 Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

Help prevent paper jams by picking up this 12-pack of AmazonBasics Shredder Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets for $8 Prime shipped. They can be used with any paper shredder.

AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder features:

  • Cross-cut paper shredder with 8-sheet capacity; destroys credit cards (one at a time)
  • Shreds paper into strips measuring 3/16″x 1-27/32″, meeting security level P3 standards
  • 3 minute continuous run time with 30 minute cool down cycle with overheat LED indicator
  • 4.1 gallon bin with see-through window to easily determine when bin is full; Integrated lifting handle for easy emptying; Backed by AmazonBasics 1-year Limited Warranty
