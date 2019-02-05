L.L. Bean’s Clearance Event takes up to 70% off outerwear, shirts, accessories & more

For a limited time only, the L.L. Bean Clearance Event offers up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on jackets, sweaters, accessories and more. Receive free shipping on orders over $50. The Sweater Fleece Full-Zip Jacket for men is a must-have from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $52, and originally was priced at $79. This jacket is great for layering during cool weather or wear it on its own this spring. Plus, its stretch material makes it great for hikes and outdoor activities. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: