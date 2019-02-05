Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Ultimate $4.50, Nioh $15, Switch games, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition on Xbox One for just $4.50, down from the usual $30 digital price tag. The Ultimate version “unlocks unique camos, warpaints. and Prime Titans” along with the “Jump Start Pack, which grants unlocked access to all Titan and Pilot classes, as well as funds and 2x XP tokens.” This is easily the best price around right now so jump on it if you’re interested. Today’s deal comes on the heels of the official Apex Legends reveal from the Respawn development team. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories