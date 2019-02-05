Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Ultimate $4.50, Nioh $15, Switch games, more

- Feb. 5th 2019 9:22 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition on Xbox One for just $4.50, down from the usual $30 digital price tag. The Ultimate version “unlocks unique camos, warpaints. and Prime Titans” along with the “Jump Start Pack, which grants unlocked access to all Titan and Pilot classes, as well as funds and 2x XP tokens.” This is easily the best price around right now so jump on it if you’re interested. Today’s deal comes on the heels of the official Apex Legends reveal from the Respawn development team. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Bundle at $60 off + Pro Controllers for just $53.50 shipped

Nintendo Q3 Earnings: Switch on pace to outsell N64 but what’s next for 2019?

Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

Microsoft
Respawn

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard