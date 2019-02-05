Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 Ultimate $4.50, Nioh $15, Switch games, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition on Xbox One for just $4.50, down from the usual $30 digital price tag. The Ultimate version “unlocks unique camos, warpaints. and Prime Titans” along with the “Jump Start Pack, which grants unlocked access to all Titan and Pilot classes, as well as funds and 2x XP tokens.” This is easily the best price around right now so jump on it if you’re interested. Today’s deal comes on the heels of the official Apex Legends reveal from the Respawn development team. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Nioh $15 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $48 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Splatoon 2 $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Mario Tennis Aces $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 $48.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Wild Guns Reloaded $15 or $10 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $25 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- For Honor $15 (Reg. $20+) | GameStop
- The Escapists 2 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Bundle at $60 off + Pro Controllers for just $53.50 shipped
Nintendo Q3 Earnings: Switch on pace to outsell N64 but what’s next for 2019?
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders