Tommy Hilfiger’s Flash Event gives you a fresh look with 30% off sitewide, including sale items

Tommy Hilfiger refreshes your wardrobe with 30% off sitewide, including sale items when you apply code LUNAR at checkout. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. A new pair of jeans can elevate your wardrobe and the Scanton Slim Fit Jeans for men are a must-have. They’re currently on sale for $91, which is down from their original rate of $130. Their dark-wash and slim fit add a modern look and you can easily roll them hem to show off your new footwear. A similar option for women is the Jegging Fit Jeans that are also on sale for $70 and originally were priced at $100. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Textured Cotton Sweater $49 (Orig. $119)
- Packable Puffer Vest $56 (Orig. $150)
- Scanton Slim Fit Jeans $91 (Orig. $130)
- Essential Bomber Nylon Jacket $91 (Orig. $130)
- Essential Crewneck Sweater $77 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
- Stripe Laced Eyelet Sweatshirt $77 (Orig. $110)
- Short Peacoat $228 (Orig. $325)
- Jegging Fit Jeans $70 (Orig. $100)
- Mixed Media Down Jacket $63 (Orig. $200)
- Ponte Leggings $57 (Orig. $100)
L.L. Bean's Clearance Event takes up to 70% off outerwear, shirts, accessories & more https://t.co/SO9ErzdnqA by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/cz1Y70lZva
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 5, 2019