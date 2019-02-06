9to5Toys Daily: February 06, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple 12-inch MacBook from $999 shipped: 512GB cert. refurb $599 off, more
- Satechi takes 20% off its most popular Apple-friendly accessories for Valentine’s Day
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get 1-day price drop to $160 (Reg. $200+)
