Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 & Mario Odyssey $45 ea + more Switch games

- Feb. 6th 2019 9:23 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, we have a long list of amazing  first-party Nintendo Switch games on sale today at Walmart. One standout is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $45 shipped, which is currently still $60 on Best Buy and Amazon. This is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. But there’s a whole lot more Switch games where this one came from. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party and many more. 

