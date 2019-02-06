Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 & Mario Odyssey $45 ea + more Switch games

In today’s best game deals, we have a long list of amazing first-party Nintendo Switch games on sale today at Walmart. One standout is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $45 shipped, which is currently still $60 on Best Buy and Amazon. This is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. But there’s a whole lot more Switch games where this one came from. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Mario Tennis Aces $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Party $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Nioh $15 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $41 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $48 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15
- Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 $48.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE 15
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
New MLB The Show 19 Gameplay Reveal Trailer teases Moments and March to October modes
Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders