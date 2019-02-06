Enhance your Switch experience w/ these $40 Labo Kits: Robot, Vehicle, more (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for $39.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop. That’s a straight $20 or 33% discount, matching our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. You can create your every own Toy-Con robot suit with this set, but we have even more Labo deals live right now as well. Head below for all the details and over to our Labo review for some hands-on impressions.

GameStop is also offering the Variety and Vehicle Kits down at $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. Regularly up to $70, both options are matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. And we have loads of amazing Switch games on sale today including some great options to use with Labo kits like Mario Kart 8.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit: