Show the snow who’s boss w/ a best-selling 26-inch Car Brush for $4 Prime shipped (60% off)

- Feb. 7th 2019 5:07 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Mallory USA Car Snow Brush for $3.79 Prime shipped. That’s $5+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. With a 26-inch reach, this brush will make undesirable task of removing snow from your car much more bearable than before. Its 4-inch scraper blade makes removing thick ice a less daunting feat. This best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings on a Hopkins Bear Claw Ice Scraper for $5 Prime shipped. While the snow brush above will get the job done, it’s sometimes more convenient to have a smaller option in the glove box. At 10-inches, this one is much easier to keep nearby for a quick clearing.

Mallory USA 26-inch Car Snow Brush features:

  • 26 inches long for ample reach and compact storage
  • Features four rows of sturdy plush bristles for removal of heavy snow
  • 4″ wide scraper blade with tough ice chippers to break through and clear thick ice
  • Contoured soft foam grip provides comfort and control

