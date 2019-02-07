Make your space spiffy w/ this 32.8-ft. LED Light Strip Kit for $19 at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

MingerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-ft. LED Light Strip Kit for $19.19 shipped when coupon code F8TIO4O5 has been applied during checkout. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This pack includes two 5-meter light strips with 150 LEDs each, yielding a total of 300 individual lights for your space. A 44-key remote allows you to change colors and configure if they periodically change or not. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.
If you don’t need quite as much as option above and won’t miss color, consider these 16.4-ft White String Lights for $11. These Amazon best-sellers will help make your next outdoor (or indoor) party pop. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Minger LED 32.8-ft. Light Strip Kit features:
- LED Strips: 5050 RGB LED strip light has 300leds with 2 roll of 5m 150leds, and with 44 key IR remote controller and 4A 12V power adapter. The strip is Waterproof, can be used indoor or outdoor decoration.
- Multi-Color & DIY: LED tape strips lights set will change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB, 16 multicolored options, but also has DIY selection to create your great led mood lighting.