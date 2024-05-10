Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Rush Rally 3, more

We have almost made it to the end of another work week, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Alongside the App Store offers, this morning also some notable deals go live on Apple’s latest M2/Pro Mac mini starting from $499 as well as a wildly low discount on Apple’s originally $99 Leather Link Watch Band at $32. Just be sure to also scope out the ongoing AirPods Pro offer down at $180, this weekend’s Best Buy event, and everything else in our curated Apple hub too. Moving on to the apps, highlight deals include Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Rush Rally 3, Life of the ’90s, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: PlunderChess: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Steel RPG Elite: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Replicant 3: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roller Coaster Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Daygram: Daily Private Journal: $1 (Reg. $2)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance features:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game!

Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in the best tower defense game available!