Take a load off your next trip w/ a Samsonite Hardside Spinner: 20-inch $69, more

BuyDig is offering the Samsonite Omni Hardside 20-inch Spinner for $69 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped or code TRAVEL has been applied during checkout. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a micro-diamond texture on the outside, this piece of luggage is made to withstand bumps and bruises without scratching unlike many others. Spinner wheels make hauling gear across parking lots and airports easy as pie. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Samsonite Omni Hardside 28-inch Spinner for $89 shipped when using the code mentioned above. Similar to the 20-inch above, today’s deal offers a savings of $30 off the going rate at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This large option is great when packing for two or when you go solo on a long trip. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Samsonite Omni Hardside 20-inch Spinner features: