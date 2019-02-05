When it comes to online gaming — especially when playing shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — the impact of audio should not be underestimated. These types of games require you to react quickly with precision in order to stand a chance.

With the announcement of four new gaming headsets, Logitech aims to have an option to suit the needs of most gamers. All of its new offerings are a part of the company’s G line-up, which (unsurprisingly) is focused on gaming. Two of the new headsets feature Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, a perk that synchronizes illumination with its similarly spec’d gear.

Anyone shopping for a gaming headset these days can very easily become overwhelmed by the sheer number of options out there to pick from. Bearing this in mind, any company coming to market with a new pair of headphones really needs a distinct feature or two to set it apart from the rest.

With such a wide range of offerings out there, Logitech takes the stance of providing a headset for most price points distinguished by different feature sets. By taking this approach, the company sets out to keep existing users happy and hopefully draw attention of new folks with its large ecosystem.

“Whether you’re into tricking out your battlestation or tearing it up in your favorite battle royale game, we want you to get the superior audio and comfort you deserve,” stated Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. “We’re always exploring new ways to deliver amazing gaming experiences, and that’s just what we’re bringing to the table with these new headsets.”

Sound & Lighting Headsets

Without a question, Logitech’s high-end product from today’s announcement is the G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset. It features Logitech G’s exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver, which yields high-quality audio with deep bass and 7.1-channel cinematic audio. With support for LIGHTSYNC, users are able to customize colors to match Logitech’s other RGB-enabled peripherals. This headset is priced at $169.99.

If you are alright with a wired connection, you can grab Logitech’s G635 Gaming Headset and still retain all of the same features. Choosing this route will slash $30 off the cost, costing customers $139.99.

Battle Royale Headsets

Like the high-end options just mentioned, Logitech’s G432 and G332 gaming headsets both have similar intentions. The G432 offers 7.1-channel audio through 50mm drivers for $79.99 while the G332 sports just stereo-quality audio at a budget-friendly price of $59.99.

Logitech plans to ship all of its new headsets this month. This means that no matter which headset seems to be the right fit for your needs, you won’t need to wait that long before you can add it to your repertoire. In some instances, Logitech’s G935, G635, G432, and G332 are already showing up on Amazon, allowing gamers to place their orders rather quickly.