Valleys Between for iOS is now matching the all-time low at just $2 on the App Store

Valleys Between for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. This strategy puzzler is regularly $3 and is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. This one has no ads or IAPs. You “purchase once [and] grow your valley forever.” Along with a weather system, you’ll have to unlock animals to populate your valley in order to “find the elusive balance needed to sustain it.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

We also have a rare offer on the iOS Symmetrain puzzler. And don’t forget to add Dr. Panda Airport to your iOS or Android game library while it’s free (Reg. $4).

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

Grow a thriving, healthy world. Discover the endless challenges within the valley and find the elusive balance needed to sustain it.

Swipe up and down to shape the land at your fingertips. Designed with intuitive controls to be easy to pick up and play.

Relax and play at your own pace to craft your perfect world.

Develop your skills with handcrafted goals, and unlock animals to populate your world.

Each day is a new challenge as you play through the seasons and weather, including rain, snow, fog and more.