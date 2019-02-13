Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is back! Score 40% off sitewide w/ deals from $15

The Lands’ End Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off full-priced items with code FRIENDS and PIN 8974 at checkout. Score free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The lightweight men’s Bedford Quarter-Zip Ribbed Sweater is $33, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe all year round because of how versatile it is. Style it with shorts in the summer, jeans for winter or layered under a vest for casual outings. Plus, it’s available in five color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 450 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bedford Rib Quarter Zip Sweater $33 (Orig. $55)
- Comfort Waist Jeans $39 (Orig. $65)
- Short Sleeve Comfort First Solid Mesh Polo $21 (Orig. $35)
- Lightweight Insulated Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- Lightweight Comfort Loafers $45 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Lightweight Squall Raincoat $89 (Orig. $149)
- Quilted Barn Insulated Long Coat $77 (Orig. $129)
- Long Sleeve Denim Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover $15 (Orig. $30)
- Ultralight Down Puffer Jacket $65 (Orig. $109)
