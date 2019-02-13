Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is back! Score 40% off sitewide w/ deals from $15

- Feb. 13th 2019 11:15 am ET

40% off
0

The Lands’ End Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off full-priced items with code FRIENDS and PIN 8974 at checkout. Score free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The lightweight men’s Bedford Quarter-Zip Ribbed Sweater is $33, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe all year round because of how versatile it is. Style it with shorts in the summer, jeans for winter or layered under a vest for casual outings. Plus, it’s available in five color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 450 reviews from Lands’ End customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

40% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Land's End

Land's End

About the Author