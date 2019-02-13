Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console gets a rare price drop on eBay today at $375 shipped

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $374.99 shipped. That’s a straight $25 discount off the regular price and the best we can find. Amazon is currently charging $390, for comparison. While not a huge discount, it’s the best price we have tracked since Black Friday 2018, outside of some limited offers at Rakuten. This is your chance to upgrade your PlayStation setup with 4K and HDR capabilities. Head below for more details.

We have some great game deals today to load up your new PS4 Pro including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man for $40 each. Not to mention Sony’s PlayStation Classic for $40 (Orig. $100). Oh and, here’s how to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console: