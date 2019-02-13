Enter a world of nightmares in the Stuffed Fables Board Game at $34 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Stuffed Fables Board Game for $33.91 shipped. Also at Walmart after in-store pickup discount. You’d be paying around $70 at the likes of Barnes & Noble. Amazon had been charging closer to $55 recently before today’s drop to an all-time low there. In this 2-to-4 player game, you take on the persona of a stuffed toy to protect a little girl from a world of nightmares. Kids and adults alike can enjoy this storybook-style game. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re seeking something you can take on-the-go (think car rides or train trips), check out the Battleship Grab and Go Game for $5 shipped as an add-on item with orders over $25. It’s the classic strategy game you love, just much more compact and portable.

