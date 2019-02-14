This morning Fujifilm has announced the latest addition to its lineup of cameras with the new X-T30. Positioned as a less-expensive and smaller version of the previously released X-T3, it delivers a reputable set of features at a lower price tag. The older X-T20 is one of the brand’s most popular offerings, so blending the new in 2019 to create a more affordable option was paramount. Fuji’s new X-T30 arrives on the scene with an $899 price tag for the body with various kit and color options available. Head below for more details and full look at pricing.

Fujifilm X-T30 delivers retro-styling, 4K, more under $1,000

If you’re familiar with the X-T20, then today’s release will be easily recognized as the body hasn’t changed too much. You get that gorgeous retro styling and a textured feel. It will ship at launch with black and silver colorways but you may want to hold out for the charcoal silver coming in June.

The real differences can be found on the backside, which the X-T30 has a number of changes and slight tweaks from the previous generation. There is now a focus joystick in lieu of a d-pad that has been dropped due to the addition of more touchscreen functionality. There are still a number of dials and levels in addition to the built-in display for adjusting various settings.

Fuji has put a real focus on making the overall body smaller than the previous generation. When accounting for the touchscreen, it’s an overall 10% thinner, delivering one of the smallest footprints in this category.

However, the smaller size does mean that some features will be going away. Most notably, yo’ll miss out on locking ISO and shutter speed dials. There’s also only going to be a single SD card slot, although many cameras just below the Fujifilm X-T30 offer similar setups.

Megapixels and video are sufficient for most

The X-T30 delivers the same 26.1MP sensor as the larger X-T3. It also sports the same quad-core processor for decent autofocus speed. Users can count on continuous shooting speeds up to 30fps when utilizing the electronic shutter.

4K recording is getting a slight downgrade here being limited to 30 frames per second. It also maxes out at 200Mbps versus the usual 400 we’ve seen from Fujifilm. One piece of good news? It sports USB-C. So if that’s your preferred method for 2019, and it should be, Fuji is right there with you.

The Fujifilm X-T30 will be available in the coming months with an $899 price tag for the body only. A $1,299 kit will deliver the company’s 18-55mm lens with additional options coming down the line later this year.

Source: Fujifilm