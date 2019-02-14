Pad & Quill offers up to $145 off MacBook bags, Apple Watch bands, desk accessories, more

Pad & Quill is having another warehouse sale on a selection of its gorgeous leather Apple gear accessories. We are looking at up to 35% off messenger bags, backpacks, iPhone cases, leather desk accessories, Apple Pencil covers and much more. However, if you apply code PQ16 at checkout, the price on everything will drop an additional 10% off yielding some of the best deals we have tracked on several of these items. You’ll find Apple Watch bands and more on sale from the previous warehouse sale but there are even more options today including $140+ off in some cases. Head below for our top picks.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Classic Laptop Messenger Bag $323 (Reg. $395)
- Valet 15″ Leather Laptop Case $126 (Reg. $170)
- Large Leather Desk Organizer Tray $58.50 (Reg. $80)
- Heritage Leather Duffle Bag $400.50 (Reg. $545)
- Nato Apple Watch Sport Bands $27 (Reg. $50)
- Lowry Leather Cuff Apple Watch Band $90 (Reg. $130)
- The Quill Apple Pencil Case $18 (Reg. $35)
- And many more…
Soaking of Apple gear accessories, we also have the Incase Compass Backpack at $25 (Reg. $80), Anker iPhone X and 8/7/Plus cases for $4 Prime shipped and an exclusive offer on Elevation Lab’s iPhone Dock4 at $30 (Reg. $50).
Classic Laptop Messenger Bag:
Meet the Classic Messenger, the bag that transitions you from dorm room to daily grind to weekend fun. Gone are the days of that tattered satchel bag from college. Time for something new, something refined, something that boldly declares “Bring it on world!” We made room for all the essentials you will need as a working professional. Fit up to a 15″ MacBook Pro (2017) in the padded pocket while larger 15″ laptops will fit in the main compartment nicely. Intricately designed to be battleship-tough, this rugged yet refined canvas and leather laptop messenger bag will be your default carryall for decades.