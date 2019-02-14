PC Gaming Deals from $16: Logitech wireless headset, ergonomic chair, RX 570 GPU, more

- Feb. 14th 2019 1:49 pm ET

Dell offers the Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or so, Best Buy has it on sale for $94 and Amazon currently offers it at $90. This is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best currently available. Using a wired headset when gaming is always a little annoying, as the cable can easily get tangled as you’re playing. This headset cuts the cord and offers 7.1-channel surround sound, allowing you to hear everything and gain a leg up on the competition. Rated 3.9/5 stars from hundreds.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Patent pending Pro G drivers and DTS Headphone: X 7.1 Surround Sound accurately recreate the in-game environmental effects and positional audio that game designers intended you to hear
  • Pro grade wireless audio with advanced lossless digital audio transmission gives you incredible high fidelity sound and connection strength with up to 15 meters range
  • High performance PC gaming headset made with the latest materials and manufacturing techniques is designed to be a durable yet lightweight headset you can wear for hours
  • Rechargeable, replaceable battery with 15 hour battery life provides extended power you can rely on for non-stop gaming sessions
