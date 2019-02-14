Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R-TYPE II, The Inner World, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Hot Date, R-TYPE II, Bridge Constructor games, Dead Age, The Inner World and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spoken & Translator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hot Date: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Dark Romance: The Swan Sonata HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Comomola Far West Train: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying glass HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skin Creator Gold For Minecraft Skins: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: har•mo•ny 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Transistor: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)