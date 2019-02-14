Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R-TYPE II, The Inner World, more

- Feb. 14th 2019 9:45 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers today including Hot Date, R-TYPE II, Bridge Constructor games, Dead Age, The Inner World and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spoken & Translator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hot Date: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Medieval: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Dark Romance: The Swan Sonata HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full)$3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider $23, Undertale $10, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Comomola Far West Train: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying glass HD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skin Creator Gold For Minecraft Skins: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: har•mo•ny 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Transistor$1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Transistor: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard