Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider $23, Undertale $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Shadow Of The Tomb Raider on PS4 or Xbox One for $19.99 plus $2.99 shipping. Simply apply code EMCTVUY27 at checkout to redeem the special price. Opt for Newegg Premiere in order to side step the delivery fee. But either way, this is the current best price we can find as its fetches closer to $35 at Amazon. However, you can also apply the same code on the Croft SteelBook Edition to bring the total down to $30 plus $3 shipping. This version includes the limited edition SteelBook, three art cards and the Season Pass with “7 challenge tombs, each with new narrative side missions, as well as 7 weapons, 7 outfits, and 7 skills.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.

