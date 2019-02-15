Add some bling to your PS setup: Gold and copper Sony DualShock 4 Controllers at $45 (Reg. $65)

Newegg is offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 in gold or copper for $44.99 shipped. No coded needed, you’ll see the price drop in the cart. Regularly $65, this is a solid $20 price drop and the best around. Amazon sellers are charging $58+. We have seen the black option go for less, but the gold and copper models don’t tend to drop as low as the other colors. Outside of the fancy colorways, these are your usual official DualShock 4 controllers with the multi touch pad, built-in speaker and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have a rare deal on the white Sony Gold Wireless Headset at $70 (Reg. $100) today and you can still grab Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $375 shipped. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals including Spider-Man, Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry New Dawn and more.

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: