The white Sony Gold Wireless Headset hits one of its best prices yet: $70 (Reg. $100)

The glacier white Sony Gold PlayStation headset was announced back in September of last year. And today we have one of the best prices we have tracked on it thus far. Newegg is now offering it for $69.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTVUA62 at checkout to redeem the special price. For comparison, the black model has seen a number of price drops over the last year and is currently down at $75 while the white set goes for $88 on Amazon. Along with 7.1 virtual surround sound, features include hidden, noise-canceling microphones, wireless connectivity to PS4 as well as a 3.5mm jack for everything else. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can read a whole lot more details on the white Sony Gold PlayStation headset in our launch coverage right here. But speaking of PS4 accessories, we also have the Logitech Racing Wheel + Pedals for $182 at Amazon (Reg. $215+) as well as the Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset for $64.99 shipped.

The Gold Wireless Headset was designed to deliver enhanced comfort and performance while maintaining the amazing gaming audio experience you’ve come to love. Sleek design and refined over-ear cushions provide lasting comfort, while augmented mics keep your communication crystal clear. 7.1 virtual surround sound and exclusive audio modes envelop you in your favorite games.