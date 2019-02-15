Grab two pairs of compression socks for everyday wear at just $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

Laneco (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers Two Pairs of Compression Socks for Women and Men at $5.99 Prime shipped with code PE5JNLF4 at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These compression socks are great for helping to reduce swelling and feature lightweight material for comfort. They’re made of an anti-odor and anti-static material for convenience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Also, be sure to check out Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale, Reebok’s Presidents’ Day Event and the adidas Flash Sale that’s going on now.

Laneco Compression Socks feature: