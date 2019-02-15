Grab two pairs of compression socks for everyday wear at just $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

Laneco (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers Two Pairs of Compression Socks for Women and Men at $5.99 Prime shipped with code PE5JNLF4 at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These compression socks are great for helping to reduce swelling and feature lightweight material for comfort. They’re made of an anti-odor and anti-static material for convenience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Laneco Compression Socks feature:
- Graduated compression technology (20-30mm Hg) provides the ideal compression in the ankle area and less in the calf area, to provide the maximum boost to your blood circulation.
- Not only prevent cramp, fatigue, swelling, but also help muscle recovery, varicose veins and diabetic. 2 pairs wrapped.
- Perfect for athletes, runners, nurses and doctors, pregnant women, travelers- anyone on their feet all day.
- The anti-odor and anti-static fabric stops the growth of bacteria and fungus, while wicking moisture/sweat away from your feet.
- Made from lightweight premium nylon and spandex material for extreme durability, to provide premium support, comfort, and relief without compromising your mobility.