Grab two pairs of compression socks for everyday wear at just $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

- Feb. 15th 2019 4:09 pm ET

0

Laneco (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers Two Pairs of Compression Socks for Women and Men at $5.99 Prime shipped with code PE5JNLF4 at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These compression socks are great for helping to reduce swelling and feature lightweight material for comfort. They’re made of an anti-odor and anti-static material for convenience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Laneco Compression Socks feature:

  • Graduated compression technology (20-30mm Hg) provides the ideal compression in the ankle area and less in the calf area, to provide the maximum boost to your blood circulation.
  • Not only prevent cramp, fatigue, swelling, but also help muscle recovery, varicose veins and diabetic. 2 pairs wrapped.
  • Perfect for athletes, runners, nurses and doctors, pregnant women, travelers- anyone on their feet all day.
  • The anti-odor and anti-static fabric stops the growth of bacteria and fungus, while wicking moisture/sweat away from your feet.
  • Made from lightweight premium nylon and spandex material for extreme durability, to provide premium support, comfort, and relief without compromising your mobility.

