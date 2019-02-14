Logitech’s PlayStation Racing Wheel + Pedals drop to new low of $182 at Amazon (Reg. $215+)

Triplenet Pricing Inc (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Logitech Driving Force G29 PlayStation Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for $182.05 shipped. That’s $31 off the sale price at Best Buy and beats the lowest we have tracked by $7. Logitech’s racing wheel has all the features you’ve been looking for including an on-wheel D-pad, standard PlayStation controller buttons, paddle shifters, and more. Kick your next racing game into high-gear with a wheel and pedal combo that will create an even more immersive experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Drop a pedal and save with a HORI Racing Wheel Apex for $100. This wheel offers a 270-degree turning radius and mounts securely using its built-in clamp system. Like Logitech’s G29, this is wheel is licensed by Sony and is compatible with PlayStation 3 & 4 and PCs.

Logitech Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel features:

  • The definitive sim racing wheel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3: Realistic steering and pedal action for the latest racing titles. Note: Kindly refer the user manual before usage of the product.
  • Built to last: Durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifter and pedals and hand-stitched leather wheel grip
  • Dual-motor force feedback: Realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing. 900° Wheel Rotation

