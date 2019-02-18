Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands. It was only a matter of time before developer Respawn started to lay down the long arm of the law and begin to penalize gamers not playing by the rules. As of right now, there has been an enormous number of bans put in place highlighting the game’s lack of a proper reporting system. Head below for all the details.

Apex Legends seemingly materialized out of nowhere back on February 4th. The team-based battle royale game takes place in the same universe as Titanfall and quickly hit 10 million players within the first 3-days of being available. However, with that many gamers (up to 1 million concurrent at the time), it wouldn’t be long before the Apex Legends cheaters also came out of the woodwork.

Apex Legends Cheaters:

The folks over at Respawn are hard at work on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (coming this fall) and a mysterious new 2019 Titanfall game. But it has managed to find time to start banning Apex Legends cheaters. As part of a recent update to the game, Respawn said it has now banned over 16,000 gamers that weren’t playing by the rules.

As of today over 16,000 cheaters have been identified and banned from the game. Cheaters suck. If you run into one, please try and capture the evidence and let us know

In-Game Reporting:

Unfortunately, Respawn does not appear to have had the resources to implement a proper reporting system for honest gamers, yet. The company is asking players to hit up a separate reporting website in order identify cheaters. Respawn is asking for gamer tags, IDs, and even screenshots/video capture of the crime in progress. Alternatively gamers are being asked to “get their ID and flag it” if you can’t seem to get the proof so that he dev team can investigate further.

All of that sounds great and Respawn appears to be taking the Apex Legends cheaters quite seriously. But it does highlight a particular oversight on the part of the development squad. There is yet to be a proper in-game reporting system in place, which almost certainly make the entire process of cleaning up the network much more streamlined and simple. Clearly Respawn may have just put the reporting feature on the back burner in favor of getting the experience out there. But after 16,000 bans, it’s about time something like that gets implemented properly.

Even if you don’t get proof, get their ID and flag it and we can investigate the account. We have heard your feedback about a report feature in the game. I’ll just say that’s a very good idea 🙂

More Details Coming Soon:

By the sounds of it, these Apex Legends cheaters are more on the misdemeanor side of things, but it’s hard to say. Rockstar was recently awarded $150,000 in damages after taking an infamous cheater to task. However, that individual was disseminating a paid tool with which other nefarious gamers could make use of. But it will likely take a little bit more time before hackers come up with an app like that for Apex Legends cheaters.

The rest of the recent update was regarding your basic fixes and enhancements to stability and crashes some players were experiencing. The game’s second patch will hit sometime this week and you can expect another info dump on progress to come tomorrow.