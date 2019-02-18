Add a Cuisinart Multiclad 8-Piece Cookware Set to your kitchen for $130 (Reg. $200, today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 8-Piece Cookware Set for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this matches our mention from last month for a similar Cuisinart set and is an Amazon all-time low. Meanwhile, Walmart has sold a comparable set for $220 when in stock. This is an easy way to refresh your kitchenware, as this set includes the essentials for whipping up your favorite dishes. You’ll receive a covered saucepan, covered saute pan, covered stock pot, and two skillets. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The above cookware set doesn’t include utensils. Fortunately, you can pick up this Chef Craft 6-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set for $12 Prime shipped. Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 8-Piece Cookware Set features: