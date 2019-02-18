Add a Cuisinart Multiclad 8-Piece Cookware Set to your kitchen for $130 (Reg. $200, today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 8-Piece Cookware Set for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this matches our mention from last month for a similar Cuisinart set and is an Amazon all-time low. Meanwhile, Walmart has sold a comparable set for $220 when in stock. This is an easy way to refresh your kitchenware, as this set includes the essentials for whipping up your favorite dishes. You’ll receive a covered saucepan, covered saute pan, covered stock pot, and two skillets. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The above cookware set doesn’t include utensils. Fortunately, you can pick up this Chef Craft 6-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set for $12 Prime shipped. Amazon customers have come together to rate it 4.1/5 stars.

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 8-Piece Cookware Set features:

  • Set includes: 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid, 4 Quart Saute Pan with Helper and Cover, 6 Quart Stock Pot with Cover, 8″ Skillet, 10″ Skillet
  • Polished cooking surface does not discolor, react with food or alter flavors.
  • Triple-Ply construction includes the unsurpassed heat conductivity of a pure aluminum core. It insures maximum heat retention and even heat distribution, eliminating hot spots
  • Drip-Free Pouring, tight-fitting stainless steel covers seal in food’s natural juices and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results. Covers are dishwasher-safe
