Nintendo’s new Super Smash Bros. Young Link, Ken and Daisy Amiibo are available for pre-order

Last week Nintendo held its first Direct event of the year, debuting new titles like Mario Maker 2 and more. Following the announcement, Nintendo also noted that the next wave of Amiibo would be arriving on April 12th. Now you can finally pre-order the new Super Smash Bros. Young Link and Ken Amiibo at Amazon for $15.99 each. Receive free shipping with Prime or orders of $25 or more. If you’re an Amiibo collector or just want to bring home a neat figure of either character, be sure to lock in your orders before they sell out. Head below for more.

Walmart is also offering pre-orders for both Young Link and Ken Amiibo for $15.99, as well as the Super Smash Bros. Daisy figure. Just like Amazon, all three will release on April 12th.

Super Smash Bros. Young Link Amiibo features: