Nintendo’s new Super Smash Bros. Young Link, Ken and Daisy Amiibo are available for pre-order

Last week Nintendo held its first Direct event of the year, debuting new titles like Mario Maker 2 and more. Following the announcement, Nintendo also noted that the next wave of Amiibo would be arriving on April 12th. Now you can finally pre-order the new Super Smash Bros. Young Link and Ken Amiibo at Amazon for $15.99 each. Receive free shipping with Prime or orders of $25 or more. If you’re an Amiibo collector or just want to bring home a neat figure of either character, be sure to lock in your orders before they sell out. Head below for more.
Walmart is also offering pre-orders for both Young Link and Ken Amiibo for $15.99, as well as the Super Smash Bros. Daisy figure. Just like Amazon, all three will release on April 12th.
Super Smash Bros. Young Link Amiibo features:
- Just tap an amiibo accessory to the NFC touchpoint on a compatible system to enjoy fun in-game extra features
- Compatible games on the Nintendo Switch system, New Nintendo 2DS XL system, New Nintendo 3DS XL system and Wii U console.
- Games, systems, and amiibo sold separately. Visit nintendo.com/amiibo for details on amiibo functionality.