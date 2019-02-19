Grab some Plantronics noise cancelling headphones at the Amazon low: $120 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black & Tan) for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $270 direct from Plantronics, these headphones have sold for closer to $150 or so over the last few months. Before that, they went for more like $180 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. They feature active noise cancelling as well as up to 24 hours of battery life and a 330-foot Bluetooth wireless range. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Wireless Headphones: