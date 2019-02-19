Grab some Plantronics noise cancelling headphones at the Amazon low: $120 (Reg. $180+)

Feb. 19th 2019

Amazon is offering the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black & Tan) for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $270 direct from Plantronics, these headphones have sold for closer to $150 or so over the last few months. Before that, they went for more like $180 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. They feature active noise cancelling as well as up to 24 hours of battery life and a 330-foot Bluetooth wireless range. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly in-ears set, head over to our latest Anker roundup for options from $29. However, we also still have Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones at $90 (Reg. up to $150) and the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones $258 (Reg. $349). Either way, you might as well grab an Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount for $12 Prime shipped with your savings.

Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Wireless Headphones:

  • Audio Quality: Immersive, high-res sound, and powerful speaker drivers deliver the right balance of rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones for your music
  • Active Noise Cancelling (ANC):Switch on active noise cancelling (ANC) to minimize ambient noise while working or traveling
  • 24-hour streaming / listen longer: Enjoy up to 24 hours of wireless music, movies and calls before choosing the cabled connection or recharging.
  • Wireless Freedom: Stream rich, lifelike audio up to 100 meters/330 feet away from your Class 1 Bluetooth smartphone or tablet
  • Travel sleeve: Earcups swivel flat to slip into the protective nylon travel sleeve
