Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection now $90 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon offers the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection in various colors for $89.99 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones originally sold for $200 but go for around $150 these days at retailers like B&H. This is a match of our Black Friday 2018 mention and the lowest price we can find from a reputable seller. Powerbeats3 offer up to 12-hours of battery life and Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing. The Neighborhood Collection delivers unique matte colors like Asphalt Grey, Brick Red and more, all of which are on sale today. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 19,000 reviewers.

Those looking to save even further should consider the Anker SoundBuds Slim. You’ll lose out on the Neighborhood Colors and Apple’s W1 chip, but you can still count on 7-hours of playback and a water-resistant design.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Live in color with the Beats Neighborhood collection, featuring Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Beats Pill+ styled for the ones out there making it happen and the streets where they do their thing. Make a statement wherever you go with powerful, wireless sound in fresh colors: Brick Red, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray, and Break Blue. Play on.

