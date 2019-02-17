Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones offer best in class ANC at $258 (Reg. $349)

- Feb. 17th 2019 10:13 am ET

0

Trusted seller ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones for $258.36 shipped when checking out with code SAVE15. You’ll also need to be signed into your free Rakuten account to lock in the deal. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate at retailers like Amazon, is $7 under our previous mention and the best we’re seeing. The Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones come packed with 20-hours of battery life, high-end noise cancellation and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 2,500 Amazon shoppers. 

Alternatively, those looking to save more can pick up the highly-rated COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll be passing on the Bose branding and quality, but these headphones still feature noise cancelling. 

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones:

  • Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
  • Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
  • Balanced audio performance at any volume
  • Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Guides

Rakuten

Rakuten
bose

bose
bluetooth headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go