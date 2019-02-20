Illuminate your home w/ Aukey’s 12W/1,000 Lumen dimmable LED lamp for $47.50, more from $35

Qinxi (an Aukey-affiliated retailer) via Amazon offers its 12W/1000 Lumen Gooseneck Dimmable LED Floor Lamp with 3 Color Temperatures for $47.59 shipped when you use the code AUKEYL88 at checkout. Regularly $70, this beats our previous mention and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to add light to your living room, bedroom, or office, this floor lamp is perfect. With a 1,000 lumen output, it’ll illuminate the entire room with a beautifully diffused luster. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for something a little less bright and more budget-friendly, Aukey also offers its 6.5W/350 Lumen Gooseneck Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $34.99 shipped when you use the code AUKEYL89 at checkout. Regularly $50, this beats our last mention and is the best available. This is perfect for smaller areas and will provide a nice glow for reading or eating. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features: