Illuminate your home w/ Aukey’s 12W/1,000 Lumen dimmable LED lamp for $47.50, more from $35

- Feb. 20th 2019 1:51 pm ET

Qinxi (an Aukey-affiliated retailer) via Amazon offers its 12W/1000 Lumen Gooseneck Dimmable LED Floor Lamp with 3 Color Temperatures for $47.59 shipped when you use the code AUKEYL88 at checkout. Regularly $70, this beats our previous mention and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to add light to your living room, bedroom, or office, this floor lamp is perfect. With a 1,000 lumen output, it’ll illuminate the entire room with a beautifully diffused luster. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for something a little less bright and more budget-friendly, Aukey also offers its 6.5W/350 Lumen Gooseneck Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $34.99 shipped when you use the code AUKEYL89 at checkout. Regularly $50, this beats our last mention and is the best available. This is perfect for smaller areas and will provide a nice glow for reading or eating. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose & Stable: Minimalist Modern LED Standing lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. The LT-ST35’s weighted, high-stability base ensures that no one includes kids or pets will knock it over easily

