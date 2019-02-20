Take your espresso game up a notch w/ The Great Coffee App for iOS, now FREE for a limited time

Feb. 20th 2019

0

Whether you’re just a coffee lover or a budding barista, The Great Coffee App is certainly worth a look. Especially considering it’s FREE today. Regularly $3, you can now add it to your iOS library of apps for nothing. This is the first time it has gone free in 2019 and we tend to only see it drop this low a few times a year at best. It features “drinks in cross-section, videos of every step of the process, interesting facts about coffee, specially created music and impressive graphic design.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

The Great Coffee App:

Demonstration of drinks in cross-section, videos of every step of the process, interesting facts about coffee, specially created music and impressive graphic design – all this will help expand your horizons and teach you about the world of Coffee.

By covering the stages from beginner to expert, you will open up a whole new world of drinks, and may be one of them will become your favorite!

