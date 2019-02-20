Take your espresso game up a notch w/ The Great Coffee App for iOS, now FREE for a limited time

Whether you’re just a coffee lover or a budding barista, The Great Coffee App is certainly worth a look. Especially considering it’s FREE today. Regularly $3, you can now add it to your iOS library of apps for nothing. This is the first time it has gone free in 2019 and we tend to only see it drop this low a few times a year at best. It features “drinks in cross-section, videos of every step of the process, interesting facts about coffee, specially created music and impressive graphic design.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 users all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to hit up today’s roundup for more deals on titles like Riddlord, Translator!!, Command & Conquer and MobileFamilyTree 8, among others. You can also still eradicate crime across the megacity of Edenbyrg in JYDGE for iOS at $3 (Reg. $9).

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $30, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

The Great Coffee App: