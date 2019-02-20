Eddie Bauer’s Gear up for Adventure Sale takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, more from $21

Eddie Bauer’s Gear up for Adventure Sale is offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 40% off clearance with code FROST40 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join) The men’s Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket is lightweight and can be worn now and into spring. It’s currently on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $229. This jacket features four-way stretch material for mobility and zippered hand pockets to store small items. It’s available in five color options and rated 4.1/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Relaxed Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket $160 (Orig. $229)
- Windfoil Elite Jacket $104 (Orig. $149)
- Radiator 1/2 Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $60)
- Cirruslite Down Vest $56 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sun Valley Down Parka $195 (Orig. $279)
- After Burn 2.0 Jacket $69 (Orig. $99)
- Slate Mountain 2.0 Vest $104 (Orig. $149)
- Quest 1/4 Zip Pullover $21 (Orig. $50)
- Fairview Pullover $38 (Orig. $90)
