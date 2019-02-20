Upgrade to First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $36 at Amazon (30% off)

- Feb. 20th 2019 1:22 pm ET

$36
0

Amazon is offering the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $35.97 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in over six months. Since these work with Z-Wave, you’ll be able to use a compatible hub or something like a Ring Security System to group alarms together. I recently bought a few combination detectors and this deal has me kicking myself because I could have spent just a tick more to have Z-Wave compatibility. Rated 4/5 stars.

Considering that the combination detectors above are powered by two AA batteries, it’d probably be a good time to apply your savings towards an AmazonBasics Battery Charger for $15. Charging AA or AAA batteries take just four hours and it even has a built-in USB port so your outlet can still be used to power or charge other devices.

First Alert Z-Wave Combination Alarm features:

  • Help keep your family safe with this battery-operated smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm. This easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide combination alarm connects with other Z-Wave compatible alarms and a Z-Wave hub (sold separately)
  • Certified for use with Nexia Home Intelligence, Ring Home Security System, and other third party Z-Wave systems; not compatible with WINK or Onelink
$36

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories First Alert Z-Wave

About the Author