Target’s February Beauty Box is just $7 shipped & includes Dove, Nexxus, Native, more

Target’s February Beauty Box features 8 top-brand items for just $7. Even better, the box ships for free. Score some samples and try out products from Dove, Nexxus, Pantene, Native and more. Plus, with spring break right around the corner, these samples will be awesome to take with you. Rated 4/5 stars.

Target’s February Beauty Box includes:

Nexxus Color Assure Vibrancy Retention Shampoo

Nexxus Color Assure Vibrancy Retention Conditioner

Love Beauty & Planet Citrus Peel Dry Shampoo

Pantene Airspray Hairspray

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

Que Bella Professional Selfie Ready Sheet Mask

Dove Shampoo/Conditioner 2-in-1 Clean+Fresh

Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant

