Target’s February Beauty Box is just $7 shipped & includes Dove, Nexxus, Native, more

- Feb. 20th 2019 4:24 pm ET

0

Target’s February Beauty Box features 8 top-brand items for just $7. Even better, the box ships for free. Score some samples and try out products from Dove, Nexxus, Pantene, Native and more. Plus, with spring break right around the corner, these samples will be awesome to take with you. Rated 4/5 stars.

Target’s February Beauty Box includes:

  • Nexxus Color Assure Vibrancy Retention Shampoo
  • Nexxus Color Assure Vibrancy Retention Conditioner
  • Love Beauty & Planet Citrus Peel Dry Shampoo
  • Pantene Airspray Hairspray
  • No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum
  • Que Bella Professional Selfie Ready Sheet Mask
  • Dove Shampoo/Conditioner 2-in-1 Clean+Fresh
  • Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant

Finally be sure to check out Birchbox’s 40% off sale with over 400 items discounted including makeup, skincare and more. 

