This High Back Office Chair offers comfort and class for $91 shipped (Reg. $115+)

- Feb. 21st 2019 3:33 pm ET

GreenWorlds (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the GreenForest High Back Office Chair for $90.99 shipped when coupon code M30PTTECH has been applied during checkout. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This office chair’s high back offers comfort and support all the way up to your head. The height and lumbar are adjustable, it swivels a full 360-degrees, and has a capacity of up to 300 pounds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’d prefer a shorter chair, consider the AmazonBasics Mid-Back Black Mesh Chair for $59. It’s not quite as swanky as the option above, but is a best-seller, supports up to 225 pounds and comes with a 1-year warranty.

GreenForest High Back Office Chair features:

  • Ergonomic Design Office Chair: High back with headrest, adjustment lumbar support and seat height, 360-degree swivel, gives extra relaxation and comfortable for long day work people
  • Tilt Mechanism office chair: You can alter the lever to control the amount of effort needed to recline. It helps release the pressure, whether at home or during long workdays
  • Office chair for big and tall: Heavy duty nylon base and smooth-rolling casters with weight capacity of 300 pounds
  • Easy to Install: Instructions very easy to follow, you just need to count a few screws and bolts, you can assemble it

