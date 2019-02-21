Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $45, Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45, more

- Feb. 21st 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $45 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find. It currently goes for $60 at Best Buy and nearly as much at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.

More game/console deals:

