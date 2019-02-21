Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $45, Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $45 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find. It currently goes for $60 at Best Buy and nearly as much at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Resident Evil 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also at Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $53 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $30 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTVVT34 at checkout
- Detroit: Become Human $20 (Reg. $30+) | Newegg
- Undertale $10 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
