Hit the slopes in these cool snowboard goggles for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Feb. 21st 2019 1:47 pm ET

$10
0

ZIONOR Official Store (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Unisex Snowboard Goggles in Black for $9.89 Prime shipped with code 6UEGVHMG at checkout. Regularly as much $26, that’s an Amazon all-time low. They feature UV protection to keep your eyes safe and include an anti-fog lens to help you see clearly. They also have a cushioned barrier for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 350 reviews.

Zionor Snowboard Goggles feature:

  • Advanced Lens Coating – Double-layer lens with anti-fog and UV protection treatment, provides high performance optical clarity.
  • Over The Glass – Comfortable wearing X10 ski & snowboard goggles over the glasses for engineered cut-off part on frame.
  • More Safety and Solid – Ruggedized lens with ZIONOR special EDT (Enhanced Durability Tech) for better impact-resistance and protect skier and snowboarder.
  • Wide View & Helmet Compatible – The X10 ski goggles featured with spherical lens providing panoramic vision on the slope. Extra long strap for stable helmet compatibility.
$10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author