Start your weekend w/ a leather Apple Watch band for $5.50 via Amazon (multiple styles/sizes)

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in various sizes and colors for $5.59 Prime shipped when promo code TVPAI3IC is applied during checkout. Regularly up to $15, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. Add some style to your Apple Watch for just $5. This model is available in various colors, making it easy to match any wardrobe. Rated 4/5 stars by over 500 Amazon customers.
Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Band features:
Premium quality materials adopted, leather waxing made the band more durable, delicate and unique pattern design on watch band, leaving a simple yet elegant and fashionable look, providing you another special experience in your life.