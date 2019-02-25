Find Sorel winter boots, accessories & apparel for men and women from just $45

For a limited time only, Steep and Cheap is offering up to 85% off Sorel boots, accessories, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, Steep and Cheap is offering $40 off orders of $200 or more with code FEBDEAL40 at checkout. Shipping charges apply and vary per order.
The men’s Madson Hiker Boots are on sale for $123, which is down from their original rate of $190. These boots are very on-trend (find our guide here) and a perfect option for spring hikes. Plus, this style is available in three colors and features an ortholite footbed for additional comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Caribou Boot $104 (Orig. $160)
- 1964 Pac Nylon Boot $91 (Orig. $140)
- Madson Hiker Boot $123 (Orig. $190)
- Manawan Slippers $49 (Orig. $75)
- Ace Chukka Boot $130 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Emelie Foldover Boots $110 (Orig. $170)
- Winter Carnival Boots $104 (Orig. $160)
- Joan of Arctic Boot $133 (Orig. $190)
- After Hours Lace Shearling Boots $182 (Orig. $260)
- Nakiska Scuff Slipper $45 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
