Amazon Prime members can grab some FREE Apex Legends skins and loot boxes today

Amazon Prime members can grab some FREE Apex Legends goodies today. All Prime members can sign up for Twitch Prime for FREE right here and you’ll need to do so in order to redeem the in-game loot. All subscribers can grab 1 Omega Point Pathfinder Skin as well as 5 Apex Packs (like loot boxes). Just remember you can only claim the goods on one platform, which will be the first one “you log into with your linked EA account. Choose wisely!” Head below for more details.

You can find out more details about the freebie promotion on the listing page. And you can download Apex Legends right here for FREE. The new battle royale game was already clocking 10 million players within its first three days after seemingly coming out of nowhere earlier this month. However, we have also seen more than 10,000 cheaters get banned from the game thus far. And that’s all on top of the new Titanfall and Star Wars games Respawn has scheduled for later this year.

Show everyone what Legends are made of with free Apex Legends loot only for Twitch Prime members.

Content will be available only on the first platform you log into with your linked EA account. Choose wisely!

