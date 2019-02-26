This morning Logitech has announced that it is expanding its lineup of speakers and surround sound systems with its new Z606 5.1-Ch. offering. Logitech is known for making some of the most affordable audio systems out there for a wide-range of needs, including gaming, Mac and PC. Its latest release focuses on simple home theater setups, taking into account common issues that often arise like cable lengths, subwoofer power and more. Along with a host of inputs, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring that Logitech’s latest is ready for your entertainment needs. More below.
Logitech Z606: 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound for $130
Logitech has long been among the industry leaders in the consumer audio category for some time. They offer a wide range of systems for just about any need. Today’s announcement to include yet another speaker offering further cements itself as one of the best in this area of tech.
The new Z606 system delivers 1660W of peak power with the ability to connect with your content in a variety of ways. This includes Bluetooth, 3.5mm and RCA. While designed to work with your TV as an all-in-one home theater solution, it can also be paired with a Mac/PC and gaming system.
Solving the surround sound cable issue
There’s always that one problem with surround sound systems. Wiring those rear speakers can always be at tricky proposition and going the wireless route proves costly. Logitech is looking to remedy this problem with extra long cable lengths, which will hopefully solve this issue. Users will find 20-foot lengths for the rear satellite speakers, which should be enough for most wired setups.
Logitech will begin selling its new Z606 surround sound system in the coming days for $129.99. It will ship with the five speakers, a subwoofer and wireless remote.
Those looking to save further may want to consider Logitech’s Z337 2.1-Ch. system which currently sells for around $75 over at Amazon. You’ll lose the true surround sound qualities here, but it’s hard to beat that price.
Complete with extra-long 20 foot (6.2 meter) rear satellite speaker cables, you won’t need to rearrange your room for the best placement to get optimal surround sound. Control your sound from anywhere in the room – up to 33 feet (10 meters) away – with the compact remote to play, pause and skip songs; control volume; and select input for your music, movie and games. Place the speakers on desks, consoles, end tables or easily mount them to the wall.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound with Bluetooth is expected to be available in February 2019 at Logitech.com for a suggested retail price of $129.99.
