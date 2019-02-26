Sony PS Plus digital sale from $4.50: Castlevania Requiem, Hollow Knight, Child of Light, more

We saw Microsoft launch a notable sale for Xbox Live members this morning, and now it’s Sony’s turn. PSN has now kicked off a PS Plus members sale with some great deals on Castlevania Requiem, Hollow Knight, Child of Light, Just Cause 4 and many more. You’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to redeem the deals in this sale. Hit up this morning’s roundup for even more deals and head below for some of our top picks from the sale.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Top Picks from the Sale:
***Note: these deals require a PS Plus membership.
- Castlevania Requiem $15 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Hollow Knight Voidheart $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Child of Light $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Cause 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $50)
- And many more…
Be sure to hit up this morning’s game roundup for deals on Red Dead Redemption 2, Shenmue I & II, Resident Evil 2 and many more.
Castlevania Requiem:
Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series. Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in ‘Rondo of Blood’, or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.