Sony PS Plus digital sale from $4.50: Castlevania Requiem, Hollow Knight, Child of Light, more

- Feb. 26th 2019 4:55 pm ET

0

We saw Microsoft launch a notable sale for Xbox Live members this morning, and now it’s Sony’s turn. PSN has now kicked off a PS Plus members sale with some great deals on Castlevania Requiem, Hollow Knight, Child of Light, Just Cause 4 and many more. You’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to redeem the deals in this sale. Hit up this morning’s roundup for even more deals and head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: these deals require a PS Plus membership

Castlevania Requiem:

Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series. Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in ‘Rondo of Blood’, or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.

