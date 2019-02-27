Deter theft of your fancy electric bike w/ this 6-ft. lock for $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Tacklife 6-ft. Bike Lock for $5.99 Prime shipped when coupon code T46VSTNH has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about $9 off the current rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you have an electric bike, I’m jealous. While I would never steal someone’s bike, there are shady folks out there that do. This bike lock’s four digit passcode will help keep your investment safe without breaking the bank. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with this $8 Bicycle Light Set. Both lights have quick-release mounts, three light modes, and are weather resistant. They are powered with AAA batteries and will last up to 80 hours before a need to swap arises.

Tacklife 6-ft. Bike Lock features: