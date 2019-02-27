This Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask looks cool & fights acne at $21.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask for $21.57 Prime shipped. It’s regularly around $30, which is what you’d currently be paying at Target and Ulta. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon since Black Friday 2018, and it’s among the best we’ve seen. Aside from making you look like some sort of space-age knight while wearing it, this mask utilizes light therapy to help fight acne-causing bacteria and soothe inflamed areas. It’s suitable for daily use. Over 50% of reviewers have given it 4+/5 stars.

Another way to fight acne is with hydrocolloid patches. You can pick up this 3-pack of Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches for $10. Wear them overnight to help reduce pimples and prevent infections.

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask: