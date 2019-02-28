Last chance: HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case for Apple AirPods $20 (Reg. $50)

For February only, Hyper has teamed up with our friends at 9to5Mac for its first ever 9to5Mac Deal of the Month. That means today is your last chance to get the HyperJuice AirPods Wireless Charging case for 60% off regular price:

Get the HyperJuice AirPods Wireless Charger Case 60% off for a limited time: $20 (Reg. $50)

Head below for a video hands-on look…

Hands-on with HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case for Apple AirPods:

This is a new and improved 2nd generation version of Hyper’s wireless charging case featuring a fully enclosed design and other improvements. As you’ll see in our video above, you simply insert the original Apple AirPods Charging Case inside the HyperJuice case to add wireless charging functionality in a matter of seconds. The case will allow you to charge your AirPods with any Qi wireless charger rated at 5W and above.

