Grab a Nintendo Switch for just $267 shipped or a Smash Bros. bundle at up to $70 off

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red or Gray Joy-Con for $266.90 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $300, this is a nice $33 discount and the lowest overall total we can find. Just keep in mind, you can still grab a Switch for $300 with a $35 eShop gift card attached. While both offers have about the same discount, we have a larger bundle that is currently up to $70 off down below.

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red or Gray Joy-Con plus Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze for $349.99 shipped. Remember to login and use the code above. Considering Tropical Freeze and Smash Bros. both go for around $55 or $60, you’re looking at about $70 in savings. This is the best overall value today, providing you don’t mind forking out $350 for a larger bundle.

The hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia is still just $20 Prime shipped and the PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller is $42 at Amazon (16% off). Check out this Nintendo Flex Game Boy USB-C concept too.

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

On-the-Go

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

32GB of internal storage

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.