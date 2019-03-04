Add the Sport White Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller to your collection at $41 (Reg. $70)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (Sport White) for $40.76 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This controller is regularly $70 and retches closer to $60 at Amazon. We don’t see very many deals on this colorway and today’s offer is approaching the usual price drop we see on the standard black version. You’ll find all the details on this one in our launch coverage, but you can expect a sport white finish with mint green accents and a rubberized diamond grip. Head below for more details and Xbox deals.

While not quite as rare a deal, you can also lock-in the blue version for the same price using the same code as above. It has been a busy day thus a far for game deals, especially Xbox. We have console bundles at up to $180 off as well as some great gift card and Live Gold deals. The Xbox Gift Cards are 15% off today and the usually $60 1-year Live Gold subs are down to $45.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller: