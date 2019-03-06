Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable $11 Prime shipped, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable in white for $11.24 Prime shipped when checking out with code 3NCABKJA. That’s good for a 33% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the best price that we’ve tracked since the before the holiday season. Anker’s cable features interchangeable Lightning, Micro USB and USB-C adapters. So rather than carrying three different cords to meet your everyday carry’s charging needs, this cable enters as a one-stop-shop solution. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

